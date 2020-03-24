Glover's Bakers ceases trading and shuts all 5 of its shops in South Ribble

A popular South Ribble bakery will immediately cease trading after entering liquidation.



Glover's, which has bakeries in Leyland, Lostock Hall, Bamber Bridge and Euxton, will shut its doors permanently at the end of trading today (Tuesday, March 25).

It will shut all five of its shops, as well as its production facility in Bamber Bridge, with more than 100 staff to be made unemployed.

The business closure is not believed to be due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. It is understood that the Lostock Hall shop had opted not to renew its lease earlier this year.

Staff said the shop in Leyland Lane might remain open until the end of the week to sell any remaining stock.

The bakery was famous for its traditional Lancashire butter pies, giant Chorley cakes and fresh cream cakes.

Its local delicacies were favoured across Lancashire, with its fleet of vans delivering baked goods daily to businesses across the county.

The bakery had been established by Alf Glover, who began trading from a shop in Leyland Lane in 1982.

Glover's Bakery has been approached for comment.