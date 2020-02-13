Here is the inspirational line-up of speakers and activities at this Preston female empowerment event

The line-up of inspirational speakers and activities at a Preston event celebrating female empowerment has been announced.

WomanKind North, organised by entrepreneurs Helen Kerray and Morgana Loze-Doyle, will place at Preston’s Ivory Tower on Saturday, March 7th.

The line-up features some of the North West’s most inspirational female figures, including creatives, survivors, campaigners and forward-thinkers.

Roisin Pelan, speaker and cancer survivor, said: “WomanKind North is set to be a truly extraordinary event and I am thrilled to be part of the line up. When you bring together so many strong women in one place you just know that great things will happen.

The 37-year-old, of Ashton-on-the-Ribble, added: “I am excited to share my story but also to be inspired, educated and empowered by the other speakers on the line up, and the attendees who will bring their own experiences to the fore.

"This is the first event of it’s kind in the city and it is great to see Preston being put on the map as a destination that is championing the region’s inspirational women this International Women’s Day.”

The one-day event will begin with a keynote speech from Amanda Greenwood, CEO of Lancashire Women.

Inspirational panel talks, hosted by BBC Radio Manchester’s L’Oreal Blackett, will then cover everything from first-hand business acumen and entrepreneurial success stories, to body image and female sexuality. The panel will include blogger and writer Rabya Lomas, entrepreneur Beth Noy and life coach Trisha Barker.

There will also be a diverse range of workshops focusing on body acceptance, sexual pleasure, overcoming impostor syndrome, business funding, monogramming sessions and vision boards.

The afternoon session will kick off with a cocktail reception, DJ set and glitter bar and will be followed by Ali Khan’s award-winning one-woman comedy show, How to Ruin Your Life.

To close, live interviews with campaigner Roisin, inspirational author Katie Eastham and domestic abuse survivor Asma Begum will leave attendees feeling galvanised.

The event is a full-day festival themed under Take Your Space - Make More Space and is the first of its kind in the region. It is set to become part of a series of events celebrating the power, diversity and grit of women in the city and beyond.

Helen Kerray said: “We have worked tirelessly to pull together a panel of the most inspirational, interesting and kick-ass speakers who offer up a true representation of the diverse range of female powerhouses in this region today.

“Every single person on the schedule has been handpicked as they truly represent what WomanKind North is all about and we know they will add real value to all of the attendees at our event.

“We want everyone who attends to leave feeling empowered - and we are certain that the women on our panel will do just that. We can’t wait to be stood in a room amongst our amazing speakers and attendees - it’s going to be an extremely powerful day.”

Tickets for WomanKind North are on sale now - visit https://womankindnorth.co.uk/get-your-ticket/