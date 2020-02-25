How this Buckshaw Village hairdresser is helping Lancashire women to fight loneliness and mental illness

"So many people, particularly women, slam each other down instead of building each other up."

Those are the words of a new mum and guest of a Chorley event designed to help bring women together.

Buckshaw Village hairdresser Gemma Brown set up the event following the suicide of TV celebrityCaroline Flack to help tacklefemale mental health and loneliness.

Sezen Quinn, originally from Bolton, was one of several people attending a free women's meet-up on Sunday at Nelipots Bar.

The 32-year-old, who is currently on maternity leave and moved to Chorley a year ago, added: "It's an issue that needs addressing, especially after Caroline Flack's death."

Buckshaw Village hairdresser Gemma Brown set up the event following the suicide of TV celebrity Caroline Flack to help tackle female mental health and loneliness. The former Love Island presenter took her own life on Saturday, February 15, at the age of 40.

Gemma, (36), who owns a home-based salon, offered facials, hair braiding and nail painting, as well as serving hot drinks, milkshakes and brownies, to help guests relax. The event also gave ladies the chance to make new friends and talk about their problems.

The event was designed to bring women together. Credit: Kate Nash.

One attendee who has experienced the difference that female support can make is 32-year-old Guviena Xoto, who says she has been plagued by loneliness after moving to Broughton from Surrey three years ago and falling pregnant six months later.

The mum-of-one said: "Any friends I had went away and I've since discovered that I have depression and anxiety, mainly social anxiety.

"For the first year, I didn't really go anywhere, except to see my parents or the health visitor. I didn't know how to talk to other mums, who already had friends, and felt alone."

Louise Bryan (32) also knows how difficult making new pals can be when you are a first-time mum or have moved to a different area.

Guviena Xoto, who struggles with anxiety and depression, says the meet-up has given her a much-needed break from her worries. Credit: Karen Nash.

Louise, who has an 18-month-old daughter, moved from Cambridgeshire to Lancashire to live with her partner.

She said: "If you start a new life in your 20s and don't have many responsibilities, you can probably go out with colleagues. If you're a new mum, you can go to baby groups but it's all about the baby.

The mum-of-one added: "I think our baby, Lola, has been a good distraction for me. Otherwise, it would have been easy to feel lonely. She's kept me busy but I've become just Lola's mum, not Louise anymore. Gemma's event gave me the opportunity to just be me."

Guviena says she has felt the same desire to reclaim her identity, which has inspired her to launch her own e-commerce business.

Louise Bryan (32) says it can be difficult to make new friends as a first-time mum or after moving to a different area. Credit: Kate Nash.

She added: "I want to spend time with my son Ethan but I also want him to be proud of me."

Mums can also feel weighed down by a fear of being judged, according to Guviena.

"It's nice to get out of the house without the little one and have a break for a couple of hours, especially with how society is nowadays. People judge other mums a lot, like if your child is having a tantrum. But they don't know how hard it is," she said.

Guviena has also struggled with feelings of guilt over her 22-month-old son's egg and dairy allergies.

"I thought I was a terrible mum. You start blaming and doubting yourself. My self-esteem went down and I think that caused a lot of my anxiety and depression. I went really downhill and started crying a lot. Even health professionals didn't ask how mum was," she said.

But when she saw an advert for Gemma's meet-up, she pushed herself to face her fears in order to give herself some much-needed relaxation time.

She added: "Before I walked in I had a bit of a panic attack. At first, it was very daunting but I noticed there were other girls there by themselves. We started talking and I realised we were in the same boat. We had a laugh, and went in as strangers but left as friends. We even exchanged numbers and have started a WhatsApp group called Four Strangers in a Bar."

Guviena says the experience has given her a vital break from her worries, adding: "Often you put on a front but today, I woke up really happy and felt good about myself. You can feel guilty for having some time to yourself but yesterday felt good and made me realise that not being selfish from time to time hasn't done me any good."

Gemma now plans to hold more events in the future. For more information, search for Gemma Brown’s Hair Up Do’s, on Facebook or Instagram.