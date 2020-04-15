Hundreds of job seekers queue outside Leyland Morrisons as supermarket hosts open recruitment day

Hundreds of people are queuing for a chance to work at Morrisons in Leyland as the supermarket seeks to hire dozens of new staff.



Morrisons has been forced to turn people away from joining a queue of around 150 job seekers waiting in line for an opportunity to work for the supermarket.

Today, the store is hosting an open recruitment day to take on dozens of new staff to help with increased demand during the coronavirus lockdown.

It is inviting people to attend the store in person to apply for positions as pickers and delivery drivers.

But the recruitment drive appears to have exceeded the supermarket's expectations.

The event was due to last until 4pm, but by 11.30am more than 100 people had already joined the queue outside the store.

With strict 2m social distancing in place, a long queue of hopeful applicants could be seen waiting in line, from the store's entrance all the way to Golden Hill Lane.

The overwhelming response to the supermarket's recruitment drive has led to Morrisons stopping newcomers from joining the queue.

What jobs are on offer?

Morrisons are seeking delivery drivers and pickers for its in-demand home delivery service.

The job involves preparing online customer orders for delivery and dispatch.

The rate of pay is not known, but Morrisons said the wage is 'competitive'.