Lancs web design agency's free online shops offer to county firms

A Lancashire-based web design agency is offering to build county businesses free online shops to give them a boost during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reach, set up by Ashley Wright and Paul Dunderdale, said the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak had devastated many food suppliers, whose normal clients had been ordered to temporarily close down.

Many had started to supply to the general public instead, but none of them had systems in place to sell to the local customer.

Now Reach, based at Mawdesley, near Chorley, is offering to build them an online shop for free.

The agency will also feature each firm’s online shop in its brand new online Lancashire food directory.

Ashley said: “Connecting the local food suppliers ensures the local economy can survive and people can stay safe in their homes, all whilst filling their cupboards and fridges with high-quality, Lancashire-sourced food.

“We want all Lancashire food suppliers to see our message and benefit from our help.

"We’re very proud to be from Lancashire and passionate about our beautiful county.

“We hope our efforts will help us all get through this crisis together.”

Reach will ask for a small percentage of the online takings in return and is concentrating on the county’s food suppliers as firms and customers get to grips with the problems of sourcing and selling quality produce.

Ashley and Paul, who set up business just last year, said: “We would like to help all Lancashire food suppliers continue to trade during this unprecedented time via their own online shop.

“Why are we doing this? We are Lancashire lads, born and bred.

“We feel very passionate about our beautiful county, the people who live here and the fantastic businesses that make up our local economy.”

For more call: 01772 439027, or email hello@madebyreach.com