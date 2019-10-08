Last Christmas posting dates: These are the Royal Mail's UK and international deadlines for 2019

It might seem like the big festive rush is a while away yet, but The Royal Mail has published its last posting dates for the Christmas period.
If you want to get ahead, or just make sure your post gets to its destination on time for the big day, here are some key dates for your diary.
The Royal Mail has announced its recommended cut-off dates for international and domestic posting as well as 1st and 2nd Class mail this year.
The key posting dates are:
UK service
Wednesday 18th December for Second Class mail
Friday 20th December for First Class mail (and Royal Mail Tracked 48)
Saturday 21st December for Royal Mail Tracked 24
Monday 23rd December for Special Delivery
International economy
Saturday 5th October – All non-European destinations (except South Africa, the USA, Canada)
Saturday 5th October – Middle and Far East (except Hong Kong and Singapore)
Saturday 12th October – South Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore, the USA, Canada
Saturday 2nd November – Eastern Europe, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Malta and Iceland
Saturday 16th November – Western Europe
International standard
Monday 9th December – Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Central and South America, Far and Middle East
Tuesday 10th December – Cyprus, Malta
Wednesday 11th December – Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)
Thursday 12th December – Australia, Greece, New Zealand and Turkey
Saturday 14th December – Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA
Monday 16th December – Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland
Wednesday 18th December – Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg
HM Forces Mail - British Forces Post Office® (BFPO)
Monday 25 November Operational HM Forces
Friday 13 December Static HM Forces