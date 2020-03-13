Leyland couple launch Big £10 Shop to help South Ribble families struggling with food poverty

A Leyland couple is challenging people to take on the Big £10 Food Bank Shop to help fight poverty in South Ribble.

Personal trainers Adam and Kimberley Badat, who own fitness studio AK Active in Lostock Hall, are asking people to buy as many daily essentials like long-life food, cleaning products and hygiene items as they can for just £10.

The donations will help struggling families who use New Day Church’s food bank in Ward Street, Lostock Hall.

“We generally feel from our end it’s gone a little bit quiet and we want to give the food bank a boost because we feel people forget about it a bit. We don’t want people to think it is just for Christmas.”

The kind-hearted couple are offering 12 free fitness sessions at their Watkin Lane studio to the person who donates the most items.

They also believe the challenge offers an engaging way to educate children about food poverty, having attempted it themselves with Kimberley’s daughter Lacey and spent £9.99.

“It was good for her to see that not everyone is fortunate enough to pick up what they want and put it in the trolley,” said Kimberley.

“It’s good to get children involved. We all take things for granted, and we are really fortunate. I remember going to the supermarket with my mum as a child and we had to put stuff back as we couldn’t afford them.”

Items can be dropped off with the shopping receipt at a special event at the studio on Saturday, March 21 at 11am.