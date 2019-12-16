Leyland's Liv Cooke is on the ball with new product launch

World Champion football freestyler and TV presenter Liv Cooke has launched her new merchandise brand “W1N”.

And the first product has Leyland-born Liv’s seal of approval all over it.

To coincide with the launch, W1N released its signature official matchball standard football, accompanied by a replica version.

Twenty-year-old Liv shared every stage of the ball’s development from start to finish publicly.

As time passed, anticipation grew amongst fans, but Liv was determined not to launch until it was perfect.

As a four times world record holder, she knows a good football when she sees one.

Liv said “Everybody knows I’m super fussy when it comes to the football equipment I use, so I knew when I set out to make my own football it had to be absolutely perfect.

“I wanted to make a top-quality football that world class freestylers would opt to use as well as professional footballers but at an affordable price for the public.”

Liv is now a high-profile personality on TV and social media and has appeared in several TV adverts.

Earlier this year, she was unveiled as an ambassador for the UEFA Women’s Football and Men’s Euro 2020 in front of 55,000 football fans at a European Qualifier between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam.

The promising teenage footballer signed for both Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers as a youngster but after a bad injury, chose freestyling over traditional football.