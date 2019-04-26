Market moved from Preston's main shopping street after councils fail to agree

Two councils have been blamed for the legal stalemate which has forced an artisan market in Preston to be moved away from the city’s main shopping street.

Retailers behind the Makers Market on Saturday May 11 are now urging officers at the Town Hall and County Hall to come up with an eleventh hour solution which will mean the event can be staged in Fishergate as planned.

Weeks of fruitless discussions have forced organisers to switch the market from Fishergate to the Harris Museum and Flag Market.

But, with two weeks remaining, they are still hoping the two authorities can sort out the legislation for closing the highway.

“The support of the local authorities is crucial in the delivery of this amazing concept,” said Andrew Stringer, chairman of the Preston City Centre Retail Forum.

“And, whilst we appreciate the logistics and formalities associated and the minor challenges these may present, those behind the Makers Market coming to Preston really encourage the authorities to find a solution to enable this.

“Retail businesses from across Preston have worked hard for some considerable time to attract such a successful artisan market that will not only enhance Preston as a destination but will complement the fantastic retail offer already available in the city.”

A Preston BID spokesman added: “It’s disappointing that both authorities have been unable to agree which legislation should be applied to close Fishergate for the event.

"We sincerely hope that this issue will be resolved in the fullness of time. In the meantime, we look forward to their support staging the event on the Flag Market.”

"The aim of events like this is to attract more shoppers to the area which can only help boost trade for all local retailers and leisure operators.

"We hope to see many people enjoying the event, and supporting the wider city centre."