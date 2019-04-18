McDonald's staff 'move on' youths after flare reportedly set off outside the burger joint in Leyland

Youths who reportedly set off flares outside McDonald's in Leyland have been lambasted by staff and the community.

Police were called and three large groups of youths were moved on after causing a disturbance outside the fast food restaurant on Churchill Way.

McDonald's in Leyland

The incident happened on Sunday evening, with staff from McDonald's and neighbouring businesses having to assist police in moving ‘three large groups’ of youths who were disturbing the local area for three hours.

In a post to social media, a Leyland McDonald's spokesman said: “In a joint effort between other retailers on the site, the police and ourselves we have eventually managed to move on three large group of youths who were causing disturbances on the retail park for approximately three hours this evening

“As always South Ribble Police were amazing. We would like to thank all the customers who took the time to speak to our staff and managers and praise them for what they were doing.

“It’s very much appreciated that the good public of Leyland notice what we have to tackle and that they appreciate our efforts.

“We will continue to work with police, local retailers, schools, Runshaw College and the public to ensure that the individuals receive the right sanctions for their behaviour.”

They added: “Half term is a fun time – and hopefully these groups can find something better to do next week.”

Sgt Anthony Burgess of Leyland Police said: “Officers from the Neighbourhood Police Department are investigating reports of a suspected flare being discharged around Churchill Way on April 14 and are working to identify those involved.

“We are continuing to work with our partners to provide sustainable solutions that will address crime and anti-social behaviour in this area.

“In response to an anticipated spike of this activity over the holiday weekend, this location among others in South Ribble are earmarked for increased police activity to ensure that any disruption is tackled quickly and effectively.”

The behaviour of the youngsters has been condemned, with Tracey Toye posting: “Their behaviour was disgusting, they were trying to throw something at my car and stood in front of my car.

"We have a teenage son and we worry when he meets friends that they get involved with these idiots as they seem to fear nobody.”