New bar in Penwortham fails to get noise restrictions lifted

A new bar in Penwortham has been told it must adhere to a strict noise management order imposed by the council when it opened in December.

The owners of GinJarAle in Liverpool Road applied for a condition of their planning permission governing noise to be withdrawn after insisting the premises were “acoustically soundproofed” to the same extent as the neighbouring bar restaurant 1260 Craft and Crust just two doors away.

But officers at South Ribble Council have rejected the bar’s application after receiving an objection from a resident of a nearby upstairs flat about “unacceptable noise that is filtering into our property” following the creation of two new drinking establishments in the same block - a former Booths store.

In a letter to the council, the neighbour goes on: “We do not accept that the acoustic measures that have been put in place for the entire building is adequate.

"We have submitted several complaints to South Ribble Council. The noise prevents us from enjoying our home.”

GinJarAle say their premises have undergone a full sound check and have been found to be “more than adequate.”