'No way back' for Preston homeless charity

Cash-crippled housing charity Methodist Action (North West) looks almost certain to be wound up, according to its directors.

The Penwortham-based organisation announced it was looking to go into voluntary liquidation last week after making substantial losses dating back to 2015.

But any chance of it being salvaged now look remote, with a spokesman admitting last night: “The charity is now proceeding towards liquidation.”

Ken Wales (inset), co-chairman of the board of trustees, added: “The directors are presently considering whether there are other areas in which they could contribute to meeting the needs of vulnerable people in Preston and the surrounding area. But it will be several weeks before a final view on that is reached.”

Talks have been going on for the past week between Methodist Action bosses and three local authorities it works in partnership with in an attempt to lessen the impact on around 150 tenants and more than 50 private landlords in Preston, South Ribble and Lancaster.

The bulk of the tenants are in the Preston area, as is the Fox Street Community in the city centre which caters for up to 20 homeless men.

Methodist Action, which had its roots in the congregation of Preston’s Central Methodist Church in Lune Street, was set up almost a decade ago and has helped give thousands of homeless people a roof over their heads.

“Talks are going on and the directors are working as hard as possible to ensure that tenants and vulnerable people are not disadvantaged during this period,” said Mr Wales.