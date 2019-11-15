Northern announces train cancellations this weekend

Rail operator Northern has announced cancellations to some routes through Lancashire this weekend.

Northern said the action on Sunday (November 17) was in response to possible disruption owing to the weather and planned engineering work.

There are cancellations on a small number of routes in the North West. These cancellations will affect:

Wigan – Stalybridge: A rail replacement bus service will be in place between Wigan North Western and Bolton calling at Ince, Hindley and Westhoughton.

A rail replacement bus service will be in place between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge calling at Ashton-under-Lyne

Lancaster – Morecambe: Rail replacement service will be in place between Lancaster and Morecambe.

Manchester Victoria – Bolton (shuttle): Customers are advised to use other train services including Blackpool North - Manchester Victoria and Blackpool North – Manchester Airport.

These are expected to run as normal.

Parbold – Todmorden – These services will start from and terminate at Manchester Victoria. Bus replacement will operate between Manchester Victoria and Todmorden serving all intermediate stations.

Alternative train service is available from Manchester Victoria calling at Rochdale, Littleborough, Walsden and Todmorden.

Manchester Piccadilly – Hadfield – There will be an hourly service instead of the normal half-hourly service

Manchester Piccadilly – Sheffield: There will be a service every two hours instead of the normal hourly service

Northern said: "We are sorry for the inconvenience this will cause our customers. Please check immediately before you travel.