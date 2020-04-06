Optical Express gifts Leyland nurse at Royal Preston Hospital with free life-changing laser eye surgery

A Leyland nurse who works at Preston Royal Hospital has been gifted a free life-changing operation.

Lauren Edwards, an adult critical care nurse, would regularly suffer from eye pain and headaches during night-shifts due to poor eyesight.

But that all changed when Optical Express gave the 26-year-old free laser eye surgery.

Lauren, who is no longer dependent on glasses, said: “I’m so grateful for the gift of perfect vision because I never thought I’d be able to receive it.

"My glasses would get in the way of wearing surgical masks and the constant concern over my vision would stop me from working to the best of my ability."

The nurse has relied on -2.5 prescription glasses since her early teens, struggling primarily with short distance vision.

Her career saw her battling through 12-hour long shifts with the inconvenience of wearing glasses.

In addition to caring for patients in the intensive care unit and taking blood samples, she regularly reads observations on computer screens, causing even further damage to her eyesight.

Wearing glasses from a young age also took a toll on Lauren’s confidence because she was made to feel less comfortable in her own skin.

So, after a life-long struggle with her sight, she applied for the Optical Express Thanks a Million campaign, which seeks to reward NHS and emergency service workers in the UK.

Since having the surgery, Lauren has also taken up her old passion for swimming. She felt unable to carry out the sport for more than five years due to wearing glasses.

David Moulsdale, Optical Express chairman and CEO, said: “Our Thanks a Million campaign is our way of giving back to the hard-working people of our NHS and emergency services.

"It’s great to see the difference that perfect vision has made on Lauren’s life, both socially and professionally.”