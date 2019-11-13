P-awesome Longton pub shines brightly at it lands prestigious Lancashire Tourism Award

A Longton pub is enjoying a golden moment after scooping a top tourism award.

Chef Chris Buckley's Golden Ball of Longton is shining brightly, having been named Dog Friendly Business of the Year in the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

The pub made it down to the final four finalists before landing the title during a glittering ceremony at Pleasure Beach Arena in Blackpool last week.

Chris said: “We were so excited to reach the finals of these prestigious awards but to go on and win it was something else. I am so proud of the team and everything that we have created here. The Golden Ball is so much more than a pub to us - it is the hub of the community where everyone is welcome.”

The animal-loving pub wowed judges with the care it offers to customers' dogs, providing water stations and wash stations for muddy paws. Dog beds and blankets are available for comfort, there are treats at the door for the well behaved and the pub also offers a specialised doggy menu.

Chris Wilson, who is part of the management team, added: “We are extremely proud to be supporting Animal Issues Leyland’s Christmas appeal and have started the Christmas Homeless Pet Appeal off with 150 Dentastix towards the shoebox distribution by Animal Issues Leyland to pet rescue centres this festive season.

"If anyone would like to donate dog or cat treats and toys you can drop them off here at The Golden Ball of Longton."