Partner announced for Lancashire Central development near Preston expected to create thousands of jobs

Maple Grove Developments has been announced as the commercial development partner for the Lancashire Central project.

The Lancashire County Council-led development is expected create thousands of jobs on a 65-hectare site at Cuerden, near Bamber Bridge.

This is a key site for the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal, providing the biggest single location for job creation in the City Deal area.

Under previous plans, Ikea had been earmarked as the flagship store for the site, formerly known as Cuerden.

But the Swedish retail giant backed out in 2018 - and now the project is heading in a totally different direction.

The Lancashire Central development is planned to include office and business space, logistics and manufacturing commercial space, mixed use areas and housing.

Based in Bamber Bridge, Maple Grove Developments is part of Eric Wright Group.

Staff will now bring their expertise to the plans for the site, before detailed plans are submitted later this year.

County Coun Geoff Driver, Leader of the County Council, said: "By working in partnership with Maple Grove on this major development, they will bring their extensive knowledge and expertise to help us to bring thousands of jobs to Lancashire through this very exciting project."