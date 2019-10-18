Penwortham charity food and drink festival is a recipe for success

South Ribble food and drink producers whipped up the perfect recipe for charity fund-raising.

Hundreds flocked to a food and and drink fair at St Theresa’s Parish Centre, Penwortham, earlier this month.

An exhibitor at a food and and drink fair at St Theresas Parish Centre, Penwortham, earlier this month. Credit: Russell Taylor Photography.

The event raised £1,500 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in tribute to former food exhibitor, Louise McParland, of Preston mobile drinks company Copa Fizz.

Co-organiser and exhibitor Gillian Bartlett, of Copa Fizz, said: “We are thrilled the fair went so well in terms of visitor numbers and the feedback from the exhibitors. They were most appreciative of the knowledge and enthusiasm of those who came along and reported good sales.

“We held our first food and drink fair for Rosemere Cancer Foundation last year in the Ribble Valley, raising around £1,000, so to have been able to significantly up the donation we have been able to give the charity this year also means a lot to us and has helped us already make the decision that we will stage the event again next year.”

Bakers, cheesemakers, butchers, farmers, brewers and distillers came together under the one roof, giving people opportunities to taste test and buy the goodies on display and also, to enjoy a take-away lunch offered by a variety of different street food vendors.

Gillian organised the event with Ian Crowther, pastry chef at the iconic Inn at Whitewell in the Ribble Valley. They chose to host the event for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in tribute to Gillian’s close friend and co-founder of Copa Fizz, Louise McParland, who died aged just 41-years-old of a rare form of lung cancer last year.

For further information on its work and to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk