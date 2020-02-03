Plans for new drive-thru McDonald's restaurant on Chorley Tesco car park are submitted

A new two-storey McDonald’s could be on its way to the Tesco superstore in Chorley.

Plans for the 24-hour restaurant - on the Foxhole Road store car park - have been submitted to Chorley Council.image of new store attached

The proposal is to construct the new development on existing parking spaces on the northern end of the Tesco car park.

The plans are for the construction of a freestanding, 168-cover restaurant with a drive-thru facility and car parking.

A supported planning statement to the council states: “After a review of the current building stock, some parts of the existing car parks were considered excess to Tesco’s requirements and underused. There is consequently an opportunity to introduce a complementary use that would support the overall retail function and enhance the range of facilities available to customers.”

It adds: “The company has recently been undertaking a thorough review of its portfolio of restaurants and is seeking to increase its representation in certain key locations. At the same time, McDonald’s has implemented a major brand refresh, both in terms of its product range and the design and fit-out of its restaurants. This application forms part of that overall strategy. . .

“McDonald’s Restaurants have long been considered one of the major influences in the quick service industry, constantly re-inventing themselves to the ever-changing public and social values/needs.

“Whilst not a planning issue, the proposed interior of the restaurant will provide a distinct modern feel with the exterior of the building reflecting this change in retailing.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We have submitted a planning application for a new drive thru restaurant as part of the existing Tesco car park on Foxhole Road in Chorley.

"The new restaurant would bring significant investment to the area and create at least 65 jobs for local people.

"We are proud of the positive role we play in the communities we serve and look forward to the progression of this application.”