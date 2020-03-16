Preston author and Daily Mirror columnist judging children's short story competition

She must endure gruelling chemotherapy for life - but says that reading and writing helps her to cope.



Now a Preston author is calling on children aged 15 and under to enter Premier Inn’s short story competition and discover the soul-nourishing power of story-telling for themselves.

Preston author Roisin Pelan is calling on children aged 15 and under to enter Premier Inns short story competition.



Daily Mirror columnist Roisin Pelan has been picked as one of the judges of the challenge, which will help to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Rosin, the brains behind children’s book Shiny Happy Holly, said: “I’ve always been a reader. I have a big family and growing up, reading allowed me to escape to somewhere magical. I love nothing more than reading a good book. It’s so rewarding."

The Preston mum joins an esteemed panel of judges including Barry Cunningham, acclaimed publisher, perhaps best known for snapping up J K Rowling and her record-breaking Harry Potter series.

Roisin, whose favourite book is The Colour Purple by Alice Walker, added: "I also find writing helps to focus my mind and stops it from being chaotic.

“My five-year-old Ivy reads every day. I think it’s good for children's well-being, temperament, and mood. I just love the idea of encouraging them to use their imaginations. A strict school curriculum can stop their imaginations from running wild."

It also offers children a chance to support a good cause, she added, as the competition proceeds will go towards the £10m already amassed by Premier Inn for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

"It would be so rewarding, as the winners can tell their friends that they are helping poorly children. I think it's a gorgeous idea," she said.

“It’s also an incredible opportunity at a young age to hold your own book in your hand."

Participants are invited to write an original 500-word short story on the themes of either relaxation or inspiration.

There will be two national winners: one for a wake-up story helping to give children a positive start to the day; and a bedtime tale to help them end it on the right note.

The winners will scoop a two nights’ stay in a Premier Inn of their choice, as well as having their work published in a book.

Some 24 regional runner-ups will be picked, with 12 being under 10-years-old; and another 12 being aged 11-15.

To enter, please send submissions to StoryPremierInn@golin.com

Ts&Cs apply. For more information visit www.premierinn.com