Preston business loans motorhome for free to Blackpool nurses carrying out vital community work

A Preston business is loaning a rental motorhome to Blackpool NHS staff for free to help them carry out vital work in the community.

Family-run business Preston Caravans and Motorhomes, which is based in Blackpool Road, is allowing anti-coagulation practitioners to use the vehicle as a mobile staff room for three months as they conduct blood tests in the community on Fylde patients who take warfarin.

Preston Caravans and Motorhomes is lending one of their vehicles to Blackpool medics.

This is a type of medicine known as an anticoagulant, or blood thinner. It makes your blood flow through your veins more easily so that it is less likely to cause a dangerous blood clot.

The motorhome, owned by Glen and Cindy Campbell, will offer the medics a comfortable place to wash their hands, and have access to a private toilet, sitting area and a kitchen with a fridge-freezer, as they work around the Fylde.

By conducting these clinics away from Blackpool Victoria, the health professionals can free up space at the hospital, reduce travel time for patients and allow them to avoid going there.

Glen and Cindy's daughter Charlotte (28), the company's marketing manager, added: "It's amazing what the nurses are doing and they are rushed off their feet."

It will offer NHS staff a mobile rest room as they carry out vital community work.

Her 25-year-old sister Katie, who is the motorhome rental manager, said: "I think everyone just wants to support the NHS and do what they can, and this is a way to help out.

"The nurses can't run their clinics at the hospital, as people are nervous about going there at the moment because of the coronavirus, so they're going out into the community instead."

The clinics are not for testing or treating people with Covid-19 but are instead for checking that patients who take Warfarin are on the right dosage.

The motorhome will offer a vital resting space in between tests, and is equipped with heating, electricity, kitchen facilities and a full washroom, as well as comfortable seating. Patients will not be tested in the vehicle.

Charlotte added: "We have all seen the amazing work that the NHS and hospital staff are doing, and we’re glad we are able to help relieve a little pressure on the hospital itself and provide a bit of comfort for the medics as they carry out their work."

Patients who will be using these clinics will be contacted directly.

Mark Wrigley, head of medical engineering at the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are hugely grateful to Preston Caravans for their kind assistance during this unprecedented period.

"The use of this mobile van will allow our anticoagulant service to continue to run safely and effectively for patients on warfarin.

"During the current Covid-19 pandemic, it is essential that we observe the rules on social distancing, and the generous loan of this vehicle will make this possible.

"We are also indebted to Blackpool Stadium and our three local councils who have offered space for the mobile van in their car parks.

"This is a fine example of agencies and businesses working together for the common good.”