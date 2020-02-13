Preston store escapes axe as Virgin Media closes outlets

Virgin Media has revealed plans to shut 25 stores - but its Preston outlet appears to be safe.

The communications giant, which has outlets across the North West, has carried out a review of its retail stores and kiosks.

It is to close 25 locations - 18 Stores and 7 Kiosks – by the end of April 2020.

But its store in Fishergate, Preston, is not on the list.

In total, the proposed changes will result in 110 employees losing their jobs or being relocated.

Virgin Media said it was now consulting with impacted staff on both a collective and one to one basis.

A Virgin Media spokesperson, said: “We have carried out a thorough review of our sales operation which included looking at the performance of our retail stores and kiosks.

"As a result, we are making changes to our sales functions and are proposing to close 25 of our outlets.

“We are now consulting with our people and are supporting employees impacted by the proposal, including identifying opportunities to move to new roles within Virgin Media.”

The full list of stores to close is:

Blackburn store

Blackpool store

Bournemouth store

Brighton store

Chatham store

Exeter store

Falkirk store

Gloucester store

Grimsby store

Harlow store

Huddersfield store

Leeds St Johns store

Maidstone store

Nottingham Victoria store

Swindon store

Wigan store

Worthing store

Dalston kiosk

Ealing kiosk

Edgware kiosk

Grays kiosk

Lincoln kiosk

Romford kiosk

Stoke kiosk

Walsall kiosk