These are the South Ribble and Chorley restaurants offering takeaway and delivery service during lock down As people are forced to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, restaurants in Lancashire are turning to takeaways and deliveries to keep business ticking along. Here are 10 popular South Ribble eateries offering to deliver restaurant quality food to your door during lock down. La Corte, Golden Hill, Leyland - delivery/collection - 5.30 - 9pm Tues-Thurs and 10pm Fri-Sun. Call 01772 453552. Minimum order 15, CASH ONLY, free delivery within 2 miles Sakura Valley, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland - delivery/collection - 5.30-9.30pm,Tues-Sat. Call or text 07506 606975. 1 delivery charge for orders within Leyland or free for those aged 70+ Beijing Restaurant, Chapel Brow, Leyland - takeaway/delivery. 4-9pm Tues-Thurs, 4-10pm Friday/Sat and 3-9pm Sun. Free delivery. Call 01772459122. 20% off for NHS, police and care workers Antonellos, Hough Lane, Leyland - delivery/collection - 5pm-10.45pm, Mon-Sun. Free delivery within 5 miles, 10 minimum spend. Call 01772 457257.