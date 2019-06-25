This is why there is no frozen or refrigerated food at Tesco in Buckshaw Village

Shoppers after a tub of ice cream or a pint of milk have been left empty handed at one Lancashire supermarket.

Tesco at Buckshaw Village has today (June 25) had the rather unusual sight of empty frozen and refrigerated aisles.

No food in the frozen aisles at Tesco Buckshaw Village (JPIMedia)

It is understood that the not-so-cold empty aisles had to be emptied of all food after an electric fault overnight between Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25.

One shopper said: "There was nothing there at all.

"Staff said fridges went off last night and they had to throw everything out.

"I can't imagine how much it will have all cost - and how much has been wasted."

No refrigerated food at Tesco Buckshaw Village (JPIMedia)

A Tesco spokesman said: “We had a temporary issue with the fridges in our Buckshaw Village Superstore.

"As soon as the store became aware, maintenance were called and we managed to fix the issue within a couple of hours.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."