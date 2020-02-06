A pizza served by Angelo's in Preston.

VOTE: Where is the best pizza place in Preston and South Ribble?

Lancashire Post is celebrating your favourite pizzerias in Preston and South Ribble.

Vote here for the best places serving this mouth-watering Italian dish, which is so well loved that 45% of British people said it is their top takeaway choice, according to a survey of 2,000 adults in the UK, commissioned by PerfectHome.

Angelo's is located in Avenham Street, Preston.
Volare Italian Cafe and Takeaway.
One of Volare's pizzas.
A pizza served by Marino's in Watling Street Road, Preston.
