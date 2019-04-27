Young people put on Preston's first-ever TEDx event

A brush with death changed Dominick Horton’s life for the better.

Now the 22-year-old, who became a motivational speaker after he survived a stabbing, is teaming up with 19-year-old psychology student Oliwia Poddana to launch Preston’s first ever TEDx event.

TEDxFulwood will be staged in the Great Room at Preston North End’s Deepdale Stadium on Tuesday May 7 from 6pm. TEDx is a non-profit organisation which spreads ideas via short powerful talks.

Dominick and Oliwia, who is a positivity and life coach, have invited an impressive line-up of speakers for the evening which is titled Dedicated to Development and will focus on leadership.

“The intention of this event is to create an eco-system for growth by developing a community for leaders in the north west to learn and grow together, and to hold space for new and innovative ideas to help improve our local businesses and individuals,” explained Dominick.