Delays on M6 in Preston after car crashes into central reservation between junctions 31 and 31A

A crash on the M6 has led to lane closures this morning after a vehicle collided with the central reservation.



The crash happened on the southbound carriageway at around 8.20am, between junctions 31A (Broughton) and 31 (Ribbleton).

The incident has led to severe congestion back to junction 32 (Preston north).

Highways England have warned that the outside lane might be closed until after 1pm, due to damage to the central reservation barrier.

The agency also advised that there are currently delays of around 10 minutes against normal traffic conditions.