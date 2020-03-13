Boost for music in Lancashire schools

School music is in line for a major boost.

The county’s pupils have landed a lead part in a £100,000 national drive to keep more youngsters learning to play musical instruments.

The acclaimed Lancashire Music Service has been picked to host one of 10 Elevate projects funded by the Associated Board of Royal Schools of Music exam board.



This follows a report which warned that lack of opportunity and cost were causing many children to give up learning instruments. The project will involve sharing the results of a survey on what 400 Lancashire pupils think about music education.



Young musicians from high schools around the county will visit local schools and community groups to discuss the findings and get their experiences, opinions and the reasons why children stop learning instruments, as the music hub works on developing some of the solutions which have been suggested by young people.



The head of Lancashire Music Service, Tim Rogers, said: “This project is all about listening to what the young musicians of Lancashire want so we can help them to develop exciting and effective new ways of engaging young people and encouraging them to keep learning their instruments.”



ABRSM chief executive Michael Elliott said: “We want young people to keep learning music.

“One of the best ways of doing that is by listening to what they say, and what they want.

“The Lancashire project is a vital bit of the Elevate jigsaw because it will help us understand the best ways of doing this.”