Busy Bodies Nursery Halloween fund-raiser party

Busy Bodies Nursery in Euxton holds Halloween party to raise funds for nursery in Gambia

These young children enjoyed some devilish fun while raising funds to build a nursery in Gambia.

Laura Critchley, whose three-year-old daughter Ella attends Busy Bodies Nursery, in Euxton, organised a Halloween party at St Mary’s Parish Centre to help towards building costs. Laura, 35, said: “Over the past two years, the nursery, run by Joanne Jump, has spent £17,000 on building Sunshine Nursery, in Gambia. Joanne regularly flies out to Gambia to help to train practitioners up so they can run the nursery. As a parent, I wanted to help, so I organised the party. We have raised just short of £1,500 which is a good chunk of money to go towards the playground in Gambia. The children really enjoyed themselves. I am pleased we have raised so much money. I am really grateful for the support from local businesses who have donated raffle prizes. What Busy Bodies is doing for youngsters in Gambia is amazing. Staff are now encouraging parents to sponsor the children.”

Young Charlie is green with envy

1. Going green

Young Charlie is green with envy
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Organisers Laura and Cath Critchley

2. Leading the pack

Organisers Laura and Cath Critchley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Noah

3. Cute as a pumpkin

Noah
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Witch Ruby lurking in the woods

4. In the woods

Witch Ruby lurking in the woods
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3