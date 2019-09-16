Clayton-le-Woods pupil is praised as he brings in the most money for St Catherine's Hospice through Leyland Trucks' Factory to Festival cycling challenge

An eight-year-old boy has been presented with a special gift by Leyland Trucks, after his fund-raising efforts brought in more than five per cent of the manufacturer’s £16,000 charity donation to St Catherine’s Hospice.

James Woodhouse, of Clayton-le-Woods, whose dad, Phil, works at Leyland Trucks, was one of 110 novice riders to take part in the firm’s 2019 Factory to Festival challenge. Despite his young age, James raised £950, more than any other participant.

As a thank you to James and his classmates at Clayton-le-Woods Primary School, who helped him with his fund-raising, Leyland Trucks invited the class to visit the factory and has awarded James with a model truck and some gift vouchers.

James said: “I wanted to do the bike ride with my dad and, when I found out why we were collecting money, I promised to raise as much as I could. At first I thought I would get to keep the money, but I tried even harder once I was told how it would help people at the Hospice through sponsorship.”

James’ dad, Phil Woodhouse, Manufacturing Engineer at Leyland Trucks added: “We’re so proud of James for throwing himself into fundraising and for the way he handled the bike ride on the day. Conditions were tough, so it was great to be riding alongside my son who was so motivated. To hear that he raised more money than anyone else involved is incredible. He’s got the fundraising bug and is now planning another, longer race for charity.”

Matt Kersey, chairman of the Helping Hand Committee at Leyland Trucks, added: “For James to just take part in the event was fantastic – it was a tough day for any cyclist – but for him to have raised such a huge amount of money is truly inspiring. We wanted to personally thank James and his classmates for supporting the event, and for taking the opportunity to help people in need in our community. He has inspired so many people in a school full of generous, big-hearted children, teachers and parents.”

Deputy headteacher Clayton-le-Woods Primary School, Peter Howard said: “All of us at school are extremely proud of James' fantastic achievement.

“To raise such a huge amount of money for a very worthy cause is incredible and it was an amazing experience for James and all his classmates to visit Leyland trucks and learn more about the impressive work that they do there.”

The 2019 Factory to Festival challenge was sponsored by Leyland Packaging, Goodyear, Lancashire DAF, Atlas Copco, Essential Industrial Services, South Ribble Borough Council, Preston’s College, Actemium and Maxion Wheels.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/factorytofestival