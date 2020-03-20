Headteachers band together to keep school open during coronavirus battle

Headteachers at village schools have joined forces to make sure the children of key workers and those in need are looked after during the corona virus crisis.

The team from schools in West Lancs and part of Chorley have set up three hubs at separate schools to make sure everyone who needs to be is catered for.

Headteachers are working together to make sure schools are open for vulnerable children of those from key worker families

After talks with his neighbouring counterparts Chris Upton, head at Tarleton Community Primary, sent out an SOS to parents yesterday to try to find out how many families may need to be catered for.

Once the government announced the criteria the schools rallied to form themselves in three sites to cover the rural area.

Chris said: "Lancashire County Council issued a directive yesterday that all schools would stay open for vulnerable children and key workers.

They have offered groups like ours flexibility to look at local solutions such as using hubs which wouldn't be suitable for every school. "

He added: "It has been incredibly challenging for schools locally and across the county to put provision together in such a short amount of time, especially as information from central government has been flimsy at best and issued in fits and starts, so no one in education has been given the time to realistically put things in place.

"This has caused a great deal of stress to school staff and parents alike who are all trying to do their bit for the current situation. .

Despite that, he says: " Our cluster is upbeat and looking forward to the hubs opening their doors on Monday."

The TaRDis Cluster (Tarleton & Rural District) currently has three hubs.

Hub 1:

Based at Tarleton Community Primary (this is for the children of Key Workers from Tarleton Community, All Saints Hesketh & Becconsall, Bretherton Endowed, Banks Methodist, Banks St Stephens, Holmeswood Methodist).

Hub 2:

Based at Tarleton Holy Trinity (this is for the children of Key Workers from Holy Trinity, Mere Brow and Rufford)

Hub 3:

Based at Richard Durnings (this is for the children of Key Workers from Richard Durning & St Peter and Paul Mawdesley)