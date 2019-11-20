How social enterprise LifeScape has been working with youngsters to prepare an outdoor classroom space at Croft Fisheries in Adlington

A landscaping social enterprise teamed up with schoolchildren to revamp an Adlington fishery.

Workers from Whitestake-based LifeScape, took pupils from This is CLaSS, a fishing and forestry school in Bolton, under their wing to work on Croft Fisheries.

Directors Warren Kozera (left) and Warren Ward (right)

This is CLaSS is run by ex-deputy headteacher Dan Hames, to support children with learning difficulties, behavioural problems or disinterested and disengaged young people by engaging them in meaningful, outdoor-based educational activities.

Working with Croft Fisheries to support this vision, Mr Hames recognised that support would be required to tackle the overgrown plot and prepare it as a viable outdoor classroom space. He contacted the LifeScape team, which included directors Warren Kozera and Warren Ward, and business manager, Laura Yardley, who joined them to clear and prepare the land.

Warren said: “Rejuvenating and improving outdoor spaces is what we do best and it’s great to be involved in a project such as this.

“We employ disadvantaged workers from socially excluded groups, many of whom can relate to the experiences of these children, some having themselves missed or been excluded from school in their younger years.”

As part of the project, the LifeScape team demonstrated their expertise, teaching the children basic grounds maintenance and landscaping skills.

Mr Hames said: “The children benefited both educationally and personally from this experience.

“I wanted them to be inspired by the people they met and to see how hard work and determination can lead to great things.

“We were so thrilled to see this special educational environment coming together in such a community-spirited way and are very grateful to the LifeScape team.”