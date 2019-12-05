Lancaster’s Steiner School celebrates 100 years of worldwide Waldorf movement

Staff and pupils at Lancaster Steiner School are celebrating on a worldwide scale as the educational movement celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The first Waldorf school was opened in Stuttgart in 1919, inspired by the work of educationalist Rudolph Steiner with a mission to provide a creative, artistic and practical education.

Now the movement spans the globe, with more than 1,100 schools in 80 countries, making the Lancaster school one small part of an international family.

And the schools are honouring the occasion by sending a deluge of hand-drawn postcards to one another as a mark of friendship.

Each of the 1,100 schools have been given 1,100 postcards to send to each other – a total of more than a million cards winging their way around the Earth.

Oak Class teacher Angela Welbourne said: “The children have had a great time designing cards to be sent off around the world and getting them back in turn.

“It is amazing to them to think that a child from literally thousands of miles away can be receiving the same education as they are.”

Lancaster pupils have already received more than 300 cards, some from as far away as Australia, South Africa, Chile and Japan, as well as many from European countries such as Sweden, Austria and Italy.

The school has created a huge, colourful montage showing where each card comes from on a map of the world, which is expanding every day.

Pupil Rudy Welbourne said: “My favourite card was from a South African Steiner school which had a picture of a lion with its cub. I can’t imagine living in a country with lions roaming free!”