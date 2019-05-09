Leyland's Runshaw College and St Catherine's Hospice sign contract to work with each other

A leading Lancashire college has signed an official deal with a local hospice to formalise their working relationship.

Leyland’s Runshaw College and St Catherine’s Hospice now have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which aims to build on their existing relationship, which sees the Lostock Hall charity and the college working together.

The pair have worked together on a number of projects over recent years, including market research with college students conducted by the hospice’s communications team to help them devise a volunteer recruitment campaign targeting young people; and a ‘Day in the Life of St Catherine’s Hospice’ session which was attended by 90 medical students who heard from a doctor, physiotherapist, nurse, and catering staff about their work.

Volunteering and work placements have also taken place at the hospice, in the charity’s shops and at The Mill café, while Runshaw’s IT students are currently working to create a digital patient guide to the hospice in-patient unit.

Lynn Kelly, director of knowledge and technical at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “Launching this Memorandum of Understanding signifies a new beginning for our partnership with Runshaw College, whilst at the same time strengthening the links between us.

“We have worked with Runshaw on a number of projects in recent years, and the MOU acts to formalise this partnership and enable us to work more closely together in the future.”

College principal Simon Partington added: “St Catherine’s is such a highly-respected and important part of our community.

"We’ve been able to establish links which are beneficial to all involved, making this a fantastic example of a win/win partnership which can influence real change.”

Deputy principal; at the Langdale Road college Clare Russell added: " Establishing this relationship through the MOU allows us to explore more opportunities going forward – in education, training, and research through apprenticeships, guest speakers and visits, live assignment briefs and more.

“On-going projects are taking place with computer science students, as well as within visual arts, business, and performing arts. We believe that this range of forward-thinking and innovative work creates a very effective partnership which benefits students and patients alike.”