Leyland's Wellfield High is on the road to recovery

Leyland’s newest academy has a new head of school.

And Jamie Lewis is on a mission to rid Wellfield High of its old reputation and get back to the top of the class.

Mr Lewis is no stranger to the Yewlands Drive School – he joined as a PE teacher in 2009.

The school, described by Ofsted as “transformed”, is in partnership with the Endeavour Learning Trust, which includes Tarleton Academy.

Mr Lewis said: “We are extremely proud of the school’s significant progress over recent years and I am looking forward to building upon this even further.

“We always strive for the best for every one of our students.

“This can only happen if there is a culture of high standards and high expectations in everything we do and I believe this is tangible within our school.”

Since taking over the top job, he has been busy visiting local primary schools and speaking to the youngsters’ parents.

He said he is keen to get people through the Wellfield doors to prove that it has changed considerably since a bad Ofsted inspection in 2012.

Mr Lewis said: “I’ve been at Wellfield for a long time and this understanding of the school and our students can only benefit in helping us to continue to move forwards.

“We are in the process of strengthening our partnerships with local primary schools.

“I am keen for pupils, parents, both current and prospective, as well as members of our local community, to come and take a fresh look at the school to see the good work that is taking place on a daily basis.”

Although the school is still deemed to require improvement, the latest inspection report heaped praise on the efforts so far to get the school back on target.

The inspector told executive head Lesley Gwinnett he was impressed with the developments and added: “In my short visits to lessons, I found that most pupils behave well and show positive attitudes to learning. Most teachers use their subject knowledge well to probe pupils’ thinking and to clear up any misconceptions.

“Pupils learn new knowledge in a sensible order. Lower-ability pupils are well supported in lessons using a range of effective strategies.”

Mr Lewis said: “I offer any parent the chance to come in for a tour and would encourage them to come during the day to get a true feel of what Wellfield is like."