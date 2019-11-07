Lostock Hall School brings festive fun to town with Christmas Fair

A Lostock Hall school is opening its doors to the community for some festive fun next month.

Lostock Hall Community Primary School will host its annual Christmas Fair on Wednesday, December 4th, after school.

The event is being organised by the PTFA to raise money for new iPads, which will enhance learning through the use of educational apps.

Katy Livesey, PTFA chairperson, said: "Children will have lots of fun at the fair while many of our teachers would appreciate more iPads as we only have 12 and they are shared by the whole school.

"We'd love to see the community get behind this event."

This family fund-raiser will include games, food, drink and a raffle.

Miss Berry, deputy headteacher, said: "Our PTFA is dedicated and hard-working. The group is always doing fund-raising for us and the events are truly supported by parents.

"In a time of cuts to funding, the PTFA is doing all it can and the work it does is extremely important to us. We wouldn't be without it."

The school is also appealing for prize donations, volunteers to run stalls and venues to sell raffle tickets.

Anyone who can help should contact Katy on ptfachair1@gmail.com