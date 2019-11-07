Lostock Hall school's bake-off stars whip up fabulous fund-raiser

Mary Berry watch out!



Lostock Hall Community Primary School has been celebrating its cookery talent with a fund-raising bake-off last Monday.

William Ball's winning Big Cake was a huge hit with judges.

The PTFA organised the event to raise money for new iPads, which will be used to enhance learning through educational apps. All classes currently share 12 devices between them.

Katy Livesey, PTFA chairperson, said: "I think the event has been another great success, with lots of fantastic entries and creative ideas. The judges went home full of cake!"

William Ball was a double winner, wowing the judges in all categories and scooping both a Large Cake certificate and hamper donated by Clayton Green ASDA.

Meanwhile Fraser Towers landed in the top spot for the biscuits category while Jake Leach baked his way to success with his winning tray-bake.

And Amelia Blaney proved to be a cookery queen by topping the cupcakes section.

Miss Berry, deputy headteacher, said: "The children put in so much effort and we are truly thankful to the PTFA whose fund-raising events become bigger and better every year."

The school put even more smiles on faces when it donated the leftover baked goods to St Catherine's Hospice, Lostock Lodge Care Home and Turning Point, a social care organisation in Leyland.