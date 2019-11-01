Lostock Hall school whipping up delicious fund-raising bake-off

A South Ribble school will cook up a fund-raising storm when it hosts a fabulous bake-off.

Lostock Hall Community Primary School will host the competition on Monday before selling the delicious entries in the school hall at 3-20pm, along with tea and coffee.

The PFTA has organised the bake-off to fund-raise for more iPads to enhance the children's education.

Katy Livesey, PTFA chairperson, said: "This is the second time we have run the Bake-Off fund-raiser and it is as much about creating an enjoyable event for children and their families to take part in, as it is about fund-raising.

"Seeing how much effort the children had put into their creations last year was just brilliant and I know all the PTFA and staff at the school were truly amazed with not only how many entries we received but the also creativeness and high standard, both in look and taste, of all the entries."

Katy said there were so many entries last year that they donated the leftovers to local sheltered accommodation.

She added: "We would love to be able to purchase more iPads to be used in school. Currently we only have 12, so not even enough for one class to use one each at a time. If we could provide the teachers with more access to them they could use them in a range of lessons to support teaching and learning.

"The teachers have identified apps that would enhance learning and they could also make more use of software that the school have already purchased.

"Increasing access to and the use of iPads in the children's education would be fantastic. We would be extremely grateful for any support from the local community in coming along to our bake sale after school to purchase some amazing sweet treats and help us to achieve our goal!"