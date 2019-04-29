Money-savvy manager at Leyland school is up for for top national award

School business manager Mark Reed is heading to the bright lights of London.

The Academy@Worden money-man has a special date at a glittering ceremony in Park Lane after being shortlisted for a prestigious education award.

Mark, who has worked at the Westfield Drive school in Leyland for the past five years, is among the contenders for the School Business Manager or the Year title in the TES Schools Awards 2019.

Money-savvy Mark has been credited with saving the school a lot of cash through his financial astuteness and keen eye.

The high school headteacher Chris Catherall described him as: “A real asset to school in many other ways as well.”

Chris added: “ To be short listed for yet another prestigious award recognises the fantastic work we are doing here.

“Ensuring the financial stability of any establishment is extremely important, but in a school it is paramount that funding is well managed to ensure pupils receive the best education possible in safe and secure environment.

“ Mr Reed plays a key role in ensuring that Worden spends wisely in order to support our youngsters in every way possible.”

The winners will be revealed at a gala awards evening at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London on June 21.