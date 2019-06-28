Preston's College wins bid to run pioneering T-Levels

A Preston college has been picked to provide courses for a radical new qualification.

From 2021 Preston’s College in Fulwood will be offering school leavers a chance to train for the long-awaited new T-Level.

The move comes after college bosses submitted a bid to become a centre for the new exam, which is expected to bridge the gap between academic and technical study.

T-Levels, delivered for the first time nationally from 2020, have been created part of the Government’s ambitious 10-year plan to overhaul technical education, offering high quality technical alternatives to A-levels, combining classroom theory and practical learning with an industry placement of at least 315 hours.

Pioneering courses have been created in conjunction with leading employers and Preston’s College will be providing courses in the priority sectors of professional construction, health and science.

Principal and chief executive Dr Lis Smith said: “ We are delighted to have been successful in our application to deliver T-Levels from 2021.

“Preston’s College has a strong reputation for the delivery of effective technical education, and we work with a significant number of employer partners in ensuring that our learners are developing the skills required to succeed in their chosen profession.

“The first T-Levels that Preston’s College will deliver will be in the priority sectors of Professional Construction, Health and Science and we are confident that we have the knowledge, expertise and resources required to ensure success for our students in these important subject areas.”