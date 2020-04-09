Preston schools rally to help NHS

Schoolteachers have been raiding their store cupboards in the fight against coronavirus.

When the Government put out an SOS for help with essential supplies for the NHS, Preston primary headteacher Azra Butt send a round robin to all her contacts and mobilised a mass collection.

Eldon Primary School headteacher Azra Butt rallied the troops to provide vital personal protection equipment for NHS staff



Schools were asked to dig deep to see is they had anything that could be used to help protect front line staff.

Between them the Preston Cluster of primary schools, as well as one special school and another from South Ribble, donated a mountain of supplies to add to the dwindling stocks at the Royal Preston Hospital.



The donations ranged from gloves, masks and goggles to aprons and gallons of hand sanitiser.

Azra said she was delighted with the response and added:” We had a great response from the Preston based schools. Many were able to contribute as ‘every little helps’. From aprons, gloves, masks, goggles, hand sanitiser .”



She added: “ We are working to try and get more PPE for the hospital and exploring all possibilities including trying to speak to local establishments who might be able to donate their surplus to keep the health care professional safe to making own visors and trying to source hospital gowns.”

Lancaster university and Runshaw College in Leyland have also been donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to be used by key frontline health workers

Other schools and colleges have also been taking on new roles .

They include volunteers from Welfield High School in Leyland who have been delivering grocery boxes to a wide range of families.”

More than a dozen schools

responded to the call to provide much needed protective supplies for NHS frontline staff.

Those rallying the plea included: The Roebuck School , Preston,

St Mary and St Andrew’s at Barton,

The Harris Primary in Fulwood, Preston

Lea CE Primary

Holy Family Catholic Primary in Ingol,

Brownedge St. Mary’s Catholic High school in Bamber Bridge,

St. Maria Gorreti Catholic Primary, Moorbrook School

and Eldon Primary School in Preston.