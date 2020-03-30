Preston youngster says thanks to NHS staff

There's no chance of Holly Middleton Kelly getting bored while school is shut.

For the crafty 10-year-old has found a way to use her talent to say thanks to the NHS workers 100 times.

Holly with her badges

Holly, from Fulwood, Preston , had planned to take part in a badge sale at St Anthony's Catholic Primary before the shut down to raise money for the food bank.

When that couldn't go ahead Holly decided to make her own badges and pin them on her garden wall so that NHS workers could take one to wear at work. And, they flew off the wall, all 100 of them.

Mum Megan said: " She made them on her own , laminated them and stuck badge backs on the back . All her own idea which was originally for the food bank .

"She has collected any little donations in a bag and will still be buying things for the food bank

Some of the staff show off the badges that Holly made for them

"She made over 100 badges and every one has been collected . They are on our wall we put a post on the We are Fulwood site and so many staff called by and took them to their colleagues also ."

Megan added: " I’m just so proud of her for being so caring and thoughtful after so much negative news it’s nice to have a little bit of positivity . "

Holly said she can not believe how many NHS staff wanted one of her badges and is so happy and thrilled she even received a letter from a member of staff, which was a nice treat as she wasn't seeking praise.

She is filling her time, in between her studies, playing with her two sisters but can’t wait to get out of isolation and be able to go to the shops and take things to the food bank with the money she was kindly donated .