Rainbow trail around Preston as hundreds of parents and children get creative and bring some cheer to communities

Hundreds of young children and parents are getting creative and filling their homes with colour with a wave of rainbow paintings making a trail around the city.

The rainbow art has become an increasingly popular activity in the last few days since the schools broke up to help spread a message of hope during these uncertain times.

Charlotte Watson got creative outside with their family's design

Hundreds of school encouraged pupils in their final days to put up paintings after a trend started online.

Now there is a dedicated Rainbow Smile trail page that has been set up for Preston

The page, set up by mum-of-two Jacqueline Winslow, has already amassed nearly 500 members with several inventive rainbow prints for families to share and enjoy.

She said: "Mindful activities are so important and at times like this, even more so.

Submitted by Stephanie Harrison

"Exercise, creativity and positive attitudes are more important now than ever. I haven’t started this but I’m keen to encourage anything that supports bringing the community together, encourages a positive mindset or just makes someone smile, it’s what we need right now."

Here are a few of the Preston rainbows shared so far.

Rainbow submitted by Debbie Halliwell