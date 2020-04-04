Runshaw answers SOS for NHS protective equipment

Staff at a Lancashire College have been pulling out all the stops to try to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Runshaw College in Leyland has been donating protective equipment and other essential items to hospital staff.

Universities and colleges across the country have received urgent requests from the government, to see if they can locate and donate any personal protective equipment they may have in stock.

The facilities team at Runshaw was tasked with scouring the rambling facility .

They came up trumps and have donated 6,000 pairs of disposable nitrile gloves,150 pairs of safety glasses,20 pairs of goggles and a small quantity of different disposable respirators.

These were taken to the Chorley Hospital stores team for use by frontline staff. whiel a further small batch of PPE was donated to the local community health team.

A spokesman for the Langdale Road college said|: “We hope this will help to give some support to our wonderful NHS, and show how grateful we are to have such great help from NHS staff working so hard to protect everyone’s health.