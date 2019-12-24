Runshaw media make-up students design a festive spectacular

Talented students from Leyland’s Runshaw College have been brushing up on their make-up skills - at the local garden centre.

They swapped the classroom for Birkacre Garden Centre for the festive photo shoot.

Elfin princess by Lexi Snape.

Students work on four projects over the year and the most exciting one is the Christmas photo shoot of their creations. They have to produce a look or character incorporating hair, make-up and body paint.

Media make-up course leader Louise Bramwell said: “We all love this time of year. Everyone is relaxed and it’s a great way to wind down and enjoy the festive break at the end of the week.

“The students are assessed on their creations and are graded as part of their course work.

“The hair and media make-up course is a fantastic way for students to express their creativity and be unique in their designs and make-up styles.

frosty by Lauren Mitchel.

"All their work is presented in a portfolio and they will receive professional photos to enhance their work which will go towards further education, universities and employment.

"Each year I am blown away by the students’ creativity, there are just no limits to some of the talented students we have at college.”

The Christmas drag by Lewis Barker

Jack Frost by Lauren Mitchell

The nutcracker by Chloe Seeds.

.The little elf by Caitlyn Baron.