Schools work as one big team to help in coronavirus crisis

Schools are joining forces to make sure the children of key workers will be looked after during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although details have not been finalised, it is understood that specific school buildings in each area will be used to accommodate children from key workers, including the NHS and emergency services.

The aim is to keep the families together in groups to help utilise as many staff as possible rather than have a few children in a number of schools.

Tarleton Community Primary headteacher Chris Upton has been working with local schools to get a viable scheme in place and is now appealing to the families of key workers to get in touch.

He said: "Working in partnership with other local schools, Lancashire County Council and West Lancashire Sport Partnership we have devised a plan.

" Tarleton Community will become an Emergency Worker School Hub for the primary school aged children of these incredible people so that they can continue to do their job safe in the knowledge that their children are being well looked after.

The provision will run a little like a holiday club and will bring in areas such as sport, art and craft etc. There will be no charge."

Chris said: " We are working with partner clusters so that similar hubs are set up in strategic areas across the county, for example Leyland, Ormskirk, Lostock Hall and Penwortham.

"Other schools are sending me staff lists so we will have an A, B and C team of staff so that if staff get unwell we can replace them whilst they get better and this is sustainable in keeping open to support key workers and the local community. We are all coming together as one big team.

"The hope is that our hub model will be in place across the county as we feel schools going alone risk having to shut down if staff have to isolate."

Anyone interested can visit https://www.tarletoncommunityprimary.co.uk and click on the link on the home page to download a letter with all the details on and register your interest if you are one of these essential workers.

The school is no stranger to to dealing with a crisis. Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bomb was a pupil and the school rallied to provide help and support for the family and community.

A garden seat area at the Hesketh Lane school is dedicated to the memory of the youngster.

The Government is expected to announce details later today of what constitutes key workers.