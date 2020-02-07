Secondary school league tables: Here is the full list of Chorley and Leyland schools and how they performed

The latest secondary school league tables have been released.

Each school's score is how it compares to the national average. The DATA ORDER on each picture is as follows: School / Progress score and description / Percentage achieving grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs. The progress score shows how much progress pupils at this school made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2

1. Bishop Rawstorne C of E Academy Above average. Score: 0.47 73%

2. St Michaels Church of England High Above average. Score: 0.38 75%

3. Albany Academy Above average. Score: 0.32 38%

4. Academy@Worden Average. Score: 0.24 40%

