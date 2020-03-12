UCLan and NHS research project scoop top award

Working together proved the right prescription for university and hospital researchers.

A joint partnership between the University of Central Lancashire and Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has won an award which celebrates excellence in research.

The Clinical Academic Faculty (CAF), run by the two institutions, received the Research Capacity Building Award at the annual North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards.

The CAF supports development of local clinical academic research and innovation, acting as a one-stop shop for clinical academic advice. It also provides training and internship programmes and a and access to other opportunities across the region and nationally.

UCLan’s Dr Philippa Olive, clinical academic faculty lead, said: “It ( the award) is a real testimony to the commitment, investment and collaborative partnerships between UCLan and Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. There are so many clinical and academic staff from across the two organisations that have given their time and expertise to support the work of the CAF.”

Trust clinical team lead and research facility manager and Nichola Verstraelen, praised the highly motivated and dedicated team adding: “We strongly feel clinical research absolutely should be a part of our clinical practice, as it contributes significantly to the quality of patient care and experience we provide.”

The Clinical Academic Faculty (CAF), was created by the two institutions in 2014.

UCLan and the Trust jointly provide funding.

It has successfully supported nurses, midwives and allied health professionals with training and access to other opportunities across the region and nationally.