University of Central Lancashire produces a publishing industry first with New York Times best selling author

Preston’s university has made another world first after the University of Central Lancashire published what is thought to be the first ever children’s audio book created for commercial release on a university campus.

As part of its second project with best-selling author AJ Hartley, UCLan Publishing has worked with him in its on-campus radio studio to narrate the audio book for his children’s fantasy adventure book Monsters in the Mirror.

The launch of Cold Bath Street at UCLan Publishing



The book first hit the shelves in March after being released through UCLan Publishing.



Student James Phoenix,25, worked on the project. He said: “Audio is such a fast-growing part of book publishing, with consistent, double digit growth over the last few years in the UK. Learning skills in this field means I’m stepping into the publishing with the ability to take a job position in audio and help make great content for the ever-growing amount of book listeners.”



UCLan Publishing is the only student-led publishing house in the world and this latest collaboration with AJ comes after the author chose UCLan Publishing to release his 2018 thriller, Cold Bath Street.

The young adult novel, which was set in Preston, was edited, project-managed, designed and produced by UCLan Publishing students.

Director of UCLan Publishing Debbie Williams said: “The work we’ve done with AJ has been fantastic and it’s given all of the students involved a fantastic, hands-on unique training experience. UCLan Publishing continues to grow and to be able to say UCLan is the first university to produce a children’s audio book for commercial release highlights its strength in a very competitive industry.”