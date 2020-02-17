11-year-old Penwortham swimmer's fund-raising mission to help family friend with motor neurone disease

An 11-year-old boy lapped up the chance to help a family friend by completing a sponsored swim.

James Hallam took on the challenge at Penwortham Leisure Centre after he heard his parents talk about their friend and colleague Mark Cruise, who has motor neurone disease (MND).

The money will help to pay for alterations to the family home following Mark's MND diagnosis. James is also starting a Go Fund Me page for donations in lieu of gifts for his upcoming birthday.

His parents, Tracey and Jonathan, said: “We’re delighted that he managed to raise a whopping £100. It gives us a great feeling that our 11-year-old son is so caring. We’re so

proud of him."

Last year Jonathan completed a sponsored "dry June" and raised enough money to send Mark, Laura and their family on holiday.

Jonathan added: “I worked very closely with Mark at Burnley and it’s so sad to see him with this debilitating condition. Lots of his friends and colleagues in the police are holding

fund-raising events and activities in a bid to make life a little easier for him and his family and I’m sure that, between us, we can smash this.”

The Cruise family must raise a minimum of £35,000 to carry out the alterations. To make a donation or follow Mark’s journey visit https://www.facebook.com/Cruiseys-journey-102566251273700/