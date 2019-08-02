A mum with breast cancer is raising thousands to support Cancer Research UK through her annual PettsFest

A woman who survived breast cancer has once again opened up her garden to raise funds for the charity which supported her.

Since Laura Petts, of Mawdesley, was diagnosed in 2017, the 40-year-old has been fund-raising for Cancer Research UK by holding an annual garden party - PettsFest.

PettsFest

The event held last month raised £6,000, making her final total over three events being more than £11,500.

Laura, who has two children and is a teacher at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy, wanted hold the event along with husband Phil as a thank you to friends and family who had supported them throughout her diagnosis and treatment, which is ongoing.

Phil, 44, said: “What started out as a big thank you to friends and family for helping us during Laura’s treatment, has turned in to an annual event, attended by around 250 people. This year we had two singers, a band, a DJ, bouncy castle, raffle, auction, and a barbecue. This event wouldn’t be possible without the small army of volunteers who helped.”

Jo Moss, CRUK’s fund-raising manager, said: “Laura and Phil are absolute inspirations and we can’t thank them enough for their commitment to helping CRUK beat cancer. It looked like a great evening with a fabulous amount of money raised.”